MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) — A woman was taken into custody over the weekend after allegedly leading police on a chase and a standoff.
The pursuit started in the San Marino area Saturday night and ended at Beverly Hospital in Montebello.
At that point, police say the suspect then held officers at bay directly outside the emergency room entrance.
After 20 minutes, police arrested the woman. She had been wanted on suspicion of evading police in another case.
No further details were immediately available.