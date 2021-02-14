LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Powerful winds whipped through Southern California overnight, toppling street signs and even trees.
On Sunday, double digit wind speeds were experienced, especially for the Antelope Valley. However, the gusts were expected to diminish later in the day.
Peak wind speeds as of Saturday afternoon to Sunday were 55 mph for the Newhall Pass; 36 mph for the Malibu Hills; 35 mph for Santa Monica and 49 mph for Van Nuys.
As a result, wind advisories and high wind warnings remain in effect.
Through noon Sunday, a high wind warning is in effect for the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura County through Santa Barbara, with isolated wind gusts possible of up to 65 mph to 70 mph. Wind advisories remain in place until 3 a.m. Monday for the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys.
Overnight, in Northridge, a massive tree fell onto a car near Superior Street, but no one was hurt. A similar scene unfolded in Reseda where the powerful gusts ripped a tree out of the ground, and onto the roadway. The winds also knocked over an outdoor dining setup for a Denny’s in the San Fernando Valley.