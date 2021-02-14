CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an internal investigation after complaints of a shocking online post depicting George Floyd was allegedly being shared by officers.

A letter was sent to the Harbor Division of the department from the Commander condemning the reported post which allegedly shows a photo of George Floyd with a caption that reads, “You take my breath away.” The post was in a Valentine’s format.

“Chief Moore was disgusted by the post and directed that a Department complaint be generated,” the Commander said in the letter. “Messages with inappropriate content may result in discipline.”

The department says that it has zero tolerance for this kind of behavior.