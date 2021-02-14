LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an internal investigation after complaints of a shocking online post depicting George Floyd was allegedly being shared by officers.

A letter was sent to the Harbor Division of the department from the Commander condemning the reported post which allegedly shows a photo of George Floyd with a caption that reads, “You take my breath away.” The post was in a Valentine’s format.

“Chief Moore was disgusted by the post and directed that a Department complaint be generated,” the Commander said in the letter. “Messages with inappropriate content may result in discipline.”

The LAPD tweeted:

The Department has become aware of allegations that an image was being passed around the department and this image was in the workplace. There are also allegations that the post with the image was authored by a department employee. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 14, 2021

At this point the Department has not identified any actual postings in the workplace or identified that it was in fact our department employee who created the image. We have raised the apparent existence of the image and directed commands to survey the worksites for it. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 14, 2021

If found any employee or supervisor is directed to take possession and identify those present. The Department will have zero tolerance for this type of behavior. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 14, 2021

The department says that it has zero tolerance for this kind of behavior.