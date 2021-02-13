POMONA (CBSLA) — A 78-year-old Southern California woman died on Friday after receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The patient got the injection of the Pfizer vaccine around 12 p.m. at the COVID-19 vaccination site located at Cal Poly Pomona, according to Dr. Michael E. Morris, physician director of Kaiser Permanente Southern California’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program.RELATED: Pasadena NAACP Opens Targeted COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
While waiting in the observation area, she reported feeling discomfort and, while being evaluated by medical personnel, she lost consciousness, Morris said in a statement.
RELATED: OC Man Tests Positive For COVID-19 Weeks After Getting Second Vaccine DoseRELATED: Frederick K.C. Price, Founder Of Crenshaw Christian Center, Dies At 89 From COVID
“Paramedics on scene began CPR almost immediately and continued, but she ultimately could not be revived,” Morris said.
The woman’s cause of death has not been determined, but Morris said there were no signs of a severe allergic reaction. The woman’s family said she had a history of heart-related illness, according to Morris.MORE: COVID Vaccinations For People With Disabilities, Compromised Immune Systems To Begin March 15
“Early indications are that this very sad incident is not related to the vaccine,” Morris said. “The vaccination hub will remain open and vaccinations will continue as long as supplies are available.”