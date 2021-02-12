LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday.
Riverside County health officials reported 600 newly confirmed cases and 47 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 285,414 cases and 3,524 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 246,381 had recovered.
There were 660 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 185 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Thursday.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 881 newly confirmed cases and 65 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 280,949 cases and 2,308 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 273,802 had recovered.
There were 674 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 185 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Thursday.
Ventura County health officials reported 453 newly confirmed cases and 18 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 74,671 cases and 732 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 71,705 had recovered.
There were 226 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 52 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Thursday.
As of Friday evening, 2,341,719 Riverside County residents, 2,333,926 San Bernardino County residents and 1,051,626 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.