SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Friday marked the first day the community vaccination site opened at Santa Ana Valley High School in the Santa Ana Unified School District.

92-year-old Justina Perez survived coronavirus and on Friday, the Santa Ana grandmother received the first dose of protection by getting the Pfizer vaccine.

“Kind of nervous because we don’t know how this is going to go. She’s 92 years old so hopefully, it goes good,” her granddaughter Gina Perez said.

Five-hundred people were invited to the vaccine clinic — all of them over 65 years old.

This clinic is an example of how the county and the school district are addressing health inequity.

These patients for the most part have issues with transportation or perhaps they don’t have WiFi.

There are also language barriers that have prevented them from accessing appointments for vaccines.

“This is to address the inequity particularly with access to the vaccine. The relationship and partnership between the county and Latino Health Access along with the data we have analyzed has allowed us to identify those areas that have been hardest hit,” said Susie Lopez-Guerra with the Santa Ana Unified School District.

One couple, married 55 years, said they were so grateful to have the opportunity to be vaccinated together.

Several hundred district staffers over 65 years old and with reservations will be vaccinated at the high school on Sunday and Monday.

The hope is to continue serving the community, officials say, as long as vaccines are available.