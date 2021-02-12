LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Dodgers officially introduced Trevor Bauer as its newest pitcher in a ceremony on Dodger Stadium’s field Thursday.
Bauer was presented with his new Dodgers jersey and baseball cap, and smiled for pictures with Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts and the team’s President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman.RELATED: Comtois Scores In 3rd As Gibson, Ducks Blank Vegas 1-0
The Cy Young Award winner, who agreed to a three-year deal with the team last week, said signing with the Dodgers was like coming home. Bauer is from Los Angeles and grew up rooting for the Dodgers.RELATED: Kopitar, Kings Start And Finish Strong To Pummel Sharks 6-2
“It was hard to imagine myself in a Dodger jersey, because sitting in the stands, you look out there, the players on the field, they’re superstars,” he said. “As a kid you look out there, and like, ‘if I could ever be even close to that, that’d be awesome.”MORE: Paraclete High School Football Player Isaiah Navarro Gains Nationwide Profile After Tweeting Angrily At Newsom
Bauer, 30, grew up in Valencia and was a William S. Hart High School standout. He was drafted out of UCLA by the Arizona Diamondbacks, and has also played with the Cleveland Indians and the Cincinnati Reds. He won his first Cy Young Award last year.