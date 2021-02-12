LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Leaders of the effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that they had collected the necessary signatures to get the measure on the ballot.
In an interview on a local radio show, organizers said they have surpassed the threshold of 1.49 million signatures a month ahead of the deadline.
"We want to tell you this, officially tonight, we are announcing we have 1,509,000 signatures," Mike Netter, RecallGavin2020 founding member, said. "Let that sink in for a second California, USA."
The deadline for collecting recall signatures is March 17, but the announcement does not mean the recall will appear on the ballot.
Every signature must be validated by the state and individual counties to ensure they are those of eligible voters.
The California Secretary of State’s office is expected to give an update on the number of signatures it has verified so far as soon as next week.