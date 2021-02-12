SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County will soon open a COVID-19 vaccination site at Santa Ana College.
Orange County currently has large vaccination sites at Disneyland in Anaheim and Soka University in Aliso Viejo.
Santa Ana residents interested in receiving a COVID-19 can sign up for an appointment on the county's website, Othena. Vaccinations are available by appointment only.
To prepare for the site's shift to vaccinations, the COVID-19 testing operation that opened recently will close temporarily Friday.
Testing will be made available again Tuesday by appointment, which can be made online or by calling (800) 446-8888.