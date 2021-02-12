GLENDALE (CBSLA) – A longtime teacher at a private school in Glendale has been arrested on allegations that he molested students.
52-year-old Brett Mohr was taken into custody by Los Angeles police on Feb. 1 on suspicious on child molestation.
Mohr has taught at Glendale Adventist Academy, a K-12 private Christian school, since 1998, according to police.
The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office has since brought felony charges against Mohr. The exact charges and the nature of the allegations were not confirmed.
Mohr's current employment status with the school was also not immediately confirmed.
He is being held on $9.2 million bail, according to L.A. County jail records. His next court hearing is scheduled for March 17.