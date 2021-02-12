NORWALK (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies Friday shot and injured a man in Norwalk following a pursuit.
The shooting occurred at about 6:10 p.m. near Gard Avenue and Mapledale Street, close to Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
According to deputies, the man was being pursued for allegedly driving under the influence when he pulled over and got out of the vehicle. Deputies said he then began running and a foot chase ensued.
It was during the foot chase that at least one deputy shot him, though it was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.
The man was taken to the hospital, though his condition was not immediately known.
There were no deputies injured in the shooting which remains under investigation.
