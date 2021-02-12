Inmate Threatens To Harm Officer In Attempt To Take Advantage Of DA's Directives In the voicemail, Daniel Avila threatened to attack a police officer during a prison transfer in an attempt to get back into court to request that his previous sentence enhancements be revoked.

Recall Newsom Organizers Say They Have Collected Necessary SignaturesLeaders of the effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that they had collected the necessary signatures to get the measure on the ballot, but the signatures still need to be verified by the state.