LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Producers of the 78th Golden Globe Awards are hoping to have presenters appear live in either Los Angeles or New York City for the popular awards show.
While Globe nominees will appear remotely, Variety is reporting producers want the show’s presenters to appear in person at either the Rainbow Room in New York or the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.
Presenters have been told there will be strict COVID protocols in place, according to Variety.
Earlier this month, it was announced that the Globes would be broadcast live with co-host Tina Fey at the Rainbow Room and Amy Poehler at the Beverly Hilton.