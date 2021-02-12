LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Atlantic Avenue in Long Beach is getting a bit of a makeover to make outdoor dining safer in the Bixby Knolls area.
A stretch of the busy thoroughfare between East Claiborne Drive and East Armando Drive is shrinking from two lanes to one, and the speed limit is being lowered. New striping and barricades are also going up.
The changes were made to widen the sidewalk so local restaurants and businesses can expand their outdoor areas on the east side of Atlantic Avenue, and pedestrians can walk in the new, barricaded street space. The west side of Atlantic Avenue will reconfigured for angled parking to increase the number of parking spaces in the area.
The changes to Atlantic Avenue are expected to be completed by the middle of next week.
Since the start of the pandemic, Long Beach has installed more than 100 street parklets and reconfigured several areas. The changes are considered temporary for now, but could remain after the pandemic if businesses request a permit and it’s approved by the city.