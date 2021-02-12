ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Two people were shot and wounded following a fight at a hookah bar in Anaheim late Thursday night.
The shooting occurred at around 11 p.m. at the Fusion Ultra Lounge at an outdoor shopping center in the 500 block of South Brookhurst Street.
Anaheim police responded to find two men in their 30s with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital are expected to survive, police said.
Investigators learned that the shooting was precipitated by an altercation between two groups of patrons at the bar. At least one person then produced a gun and opened fire, police said.
It’s unclear what started the altercation. There was no description of the suspect or suspects.