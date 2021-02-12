PACOIMA (CBSLA) — One person was killed Friday night in a crash on the eastbound lanes of the 118 Freeway in Pacoima.
California Highway Patrol reported the crash at about 6:45 p.m. east of Glenoaks Boulevard.
Authorities said the victim, whose identity was not immediately released, died at the scene.
All eastbound lanes of the 118 Freeway in the area of the crash were shut down for the investigation.
