POMONA (CBSLA) – A street racer was arrested after a high-speed pursuit from Hacienda Heights to Pomona late Wednesday night during which she caused a crash.
The chase reached speeds of 140 miles per hour before finally coming to an end.
At around 10 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports that dozens of vehicles were street racing in Hacienda Heights.
As they arrived on scene, a woman behind the wheel of a Dodge Charger sped away, prompting the dangerous high-speed pursuit.
At one point, the suspect collided into an innocent driver near Azusa Avenue and the 60 Freeway, but she even though the Charger fishtailed, she somehow kept going.
She jumped onto the eastbound 60 Freeway, then transitioned to the 57 Freeway and then onto the eastbound 10 Freeway.
Her car started smoking and she exited the freeway at White Avenue, where she was taken into custody at around 10:35 p.m. A male passenger also surrendered and was arrested.
The driver’s name was not immediately released. There was no word of any serious injuries from the crash.