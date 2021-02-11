SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A Santa Ana police officer is finally home after spending 52 days in intensive care, battling COVID-19.
Sgt. Mike McCarthy was finally released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon, after 52 days in the COVID-19 ICU hospital wing, according to Santa Ana police.RELATED: $366K In Knockoff Perfumes Seized At Port Of Long Beach
“As we acknowledge all those who lost their battle with this pandemic, we are blessed to have SGT. McCarthy survive and back at home with his family!” the department said in an Instagram post.
McCarthy had suffered several complications while he was hospitalized, including a collapsed lung.MORE: CVS Pharmacies Begin Offering COVID Vaccinations In Calif. Friday
Dozens of medical staff and his fellow officers were on hand to applaud his exit from the hospital, and he received a police escort as he was driven home.