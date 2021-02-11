LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Paul Flores, a person of interest in the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart, was arrested Thursday on a weapons charge.
Flores was taken into custody Wednesday morning by Los Angeles Police Department officers in Rancho Palos Verdes "as a result of information obtained during our search warrants last year at the home of Paul Flores as part of the Kristin Smart investigation," according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.
LAPD said he was taken into custody in the area of Summerland and Western avenues on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He was the last person to see Smart before her disappearance when he walked her back to her dorm after a fraternity party near Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
According to LAPD, Flores was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail on $35,000 bail.