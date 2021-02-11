(CBS Local)- With the 2021 NCAA Tournament now about a month away, CBS Sports in conjunction with Turner Sports is putting together a half-hour preview show to take a look at what the bracket looks like at this point in the season.

Airing on Saturday, February 13 at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS, the NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview will see NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee Chair Mitch Barnhart and NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt reveal the nation’s top 16 seeds, picking out the top four teams in each region as things stand.

Greg Gumbel is set to host and be joined by analysts Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis breaking down the selections, seeding process and the current rankings with Barnhart and Gavitt. In addition, the group will cover the changes to this year’s tournament which include it being held all at one location, Indiana, for the first time.

After the half-hour show on CBS, the Bracket Preview will continue on CBS Sports Network at 1:00 p.m. ET with a further 30 minute conversation on where the teams stand and the selections. Gumbel, Kellogg and Davis will be joined by CBSSports.com bracketologist Jerry Palm who will give his projections for the rest of the 68-team field while breaking down some of the teams “on the bubble” as the tournament approaches.

The full field of 68 for the 2021 tournament will be announced on Sunday, March 14 at 6 p.m. ET when CBS and Turner Sports kick off their coverage of the tournament on CBS.

The full schedule of games, times and channels for the tournament is available here.