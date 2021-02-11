LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A Long Beach police officer has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
Anthony Mark Brown, 56, was arrested Wednesday while on duty. He is a 26-year veteran of the department most recently assigned to the Long Beach Airport as part of the Security Services Division in the Support Bureau, according to Long Beach police officials.
A search warrant was also served at Brown's home in Lakewood.
Police say they were tipped off to a possible online crime against a child in May 2020. Detectives identified Brown as the suspect in the case, according to police.
"Protecting children is one of our most sacred responsibilities, and the actions of this officer do not represent the professionalism and commitment that all of our employees show every day while protecting our community," Acting Chief of Police Wally Hebeish said.
Brown was booked on suspicion of possessing child pornography and police say his bail was set at $20,000. He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of botht he criminal and Internal Affairs investigations.