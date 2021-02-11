LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There was another effort in downtown Los Angeles to vaccinate people from disadvantaged communities.
On Wednesday, about 50 doses were given to homeless people living on Skid Row.
The vaccination site was set up in the back parking lot of the Los Angeles Mission.
Organizers said this is an especially vulnerable population because many homeless people are age 65 and over.
There has been concern that homeless people may be left out when it comes to distributing vaccinations.