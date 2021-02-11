LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday that the five city-run COVID-19 vaccine sites, including Dodger Stadium, will close Friday and Saturday due to a lack of supplies.

“We’re vaccinating people faster than new vials are arriving here in Los Angeles,” he said. “And I’m very concerned right now. I’m concerned as your mayor that our vaccine supply is uneven, it’s unpredictable and, too often, inequitable.”

He said that by Thursday the city will have exhausted its supply of Moderna vaccines for first doses, prompting the closure of the non-mobile vaccination sites.

“We won’t have those vaccines because the supply is not there,” Garcetti said. “As soon as we receive more supply, and I’d love a call tonight or tomorrow from some source at the state or national level saying we found some more, but most likely, hopefully Tuesday or Wednesday, we will start the business up again.”

Garcetti said the closure would not affect those slated to get their second doses.

The announcement comes as Los Angeles County said it would be expanding vaccine eligibility to essential workers and teachers in the coming weeks.

“We’re trying to follow along with what’s happening across the state,” Ferrer said. “In some counties, smaller counties or smaller cities, they’ve been able already to start vaccinating in those sectors, and they also have not completed vaccinations for all of their folks who are 65 and older.”

The mayor also announced that Los Angeles’ five city-run vaccination sites have administered 98% of the doses the city has received and average about 13,051 doses per day with a total of 293,252 doses administered so far.

The other sites to be closed are those at San Fernando Park, Hansen Dam, Lincoln Park and the Crenshaw Christian Center.