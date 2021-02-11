LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Disney has fired actress Gina Carano from its hit show “The Mandalorian” after she shared messages to her Instagram account this week that the company called “abhorrent.”

Variety reports that the 38-year-old Carano shared an Instagram story Tuesday comparing Nazi Germany to the current political climate in the U.S.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children,” read one of the posts – which came from a different Instagram account — according to Variety. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”

Lucasfilm, a subsidiary of Disney, release a statement Wednesday which read:

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano, a successful MMA fighter and actress, has starred in movies including “Haywire,” “Fast & Furious 6” and “Deadpool.”