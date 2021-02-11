LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The dating app, Bumble, went public, making C.E.O. Whitney Wolfe Herd, the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire. She is also the youngest female C.E.O. to take a major U.S. company public.
Herd debuted the dating app in 2014. After being ousted by Tinder and stripped of her co-founder title there, she built the Bumble brand all on her own.
Her golden idea: a platform that gives women the power to make the first move instead of waiting for men, caught on and made it one of the most popular dating apps.
She has empowered women in her boardroom as well — 70 percent of her board is female.
“It is really important to walk the walk so we’ve also prioritized gender diversity in our business,” said Herd.
Economists are calling Herd an example for women in business everywhere.
"I think it's really important for young girls thinking about business school, thinking about being entrepreneurial," said Adam Fowler, an economist with Beacon Economics.
Bumble began trading well beyond its initial public offering price and is now valued at $13 billion.