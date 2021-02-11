CABAZON (CBSLA) — Dinosaur-sized Valentine’s Day love is on display in Cabazon.
Operators at Cabazon Dinosaurs wanted to prove that love isn’t extinct, so they painted their world record-size dinosaurs in fitting colors for the holiday.RELATED: Lunar New Year Celebrations To Be Held Virtually During Pandemic
They said the response has been overwhelming as people have come from all over to take a tour.RELATED: Comedian Kevin Hart Defrauded Out Of More Than $1M Allegedly By Former Personal Shopper
“Honestly with everything being closed, you’ve gotta get creative with what what you have to do with Valentine’s Day nowadays, and it’s about the experience,” one visitor said. “And the mere fact that they created something so great, we just had to come.”MORE: Paul Flores, Person Of Interest In Disappearance Of Kristin Smart, Arrested On Weapons Charge
The park is open seven days per week and has a gift shop, museum and even and ice cream truck on the weekends.