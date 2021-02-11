LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — FEMA will give the state of California $823 million to open more than 100 community vaccination sites.
The $823 million grant will cover expenses for medical and support staff, PPE, facility costs and supplies to store, handle, transport and administer vaccines at 104 sites that will be selected by the state. The federal funds will also be used to publicize vaccine distribution.
FEMA has been working with the CDC and other federal, state, tribal and territorial authorities, plus partners in the private sector to expedite COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the country. The grant issued Thursday is part of the agency's Public Assistance program, which works with government organizations and private nonprofits to respond and recover from major disasters or emergencies.
Last week, FEMA announced a $2.6 million grant to Ventura County, also to support the operation of four vaccination centers.
FEMA has pledged more than $1.98 billion to support the operation of community vaccination centers across the country.