SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night for a handyman senselessly gunned down in what is suspected to be a misunderstanding that turned deadly.

Mondo Martinez was shot and killed as he was sitting in his car in an upscale Sherman Oaks neighborhood. His family described him as a loving man who was full of life that was taken too soon.

Investigators said the shooter, Ethan Wall, 39, an Army veteran, told them when he spotted Martinez inside a car, he thought he was casing the neighborhood to burglarize a home. He confronted him and shot him twice, detectives added.

“To have somebody just take matters into their own hands and kill him is absolutely bizarre and insane to me and something that is unforgivable,” said Mondo’s niece, Elena Martinez, through tears.

Relatives believe Martinez was in the area to visit his girlfriend. They do not believe he owned a gun.

Investigators said they found two guns at the scene, one used by the shooter, the other is still under investigation.

“I just want justice for my brother,” said Danny Martinez Wednesday evening. “He was not a burglar.”

Detectives arrested Wall on murder charges. He was released on bail.