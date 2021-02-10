VENTURA (CBSLA) – People 65 years of age and older can now get COVID-19 vaccinations in Ventura County.

The county announced Tuesday that people 65 and older can now make appointments to receive the vaccine.

Previously, it had only been open to healthcare workers and nursing home residents.

However, people may still struggle to get an appointment due to a major shortage in doses, the county said, an issue that is statewide.

“Appointments are limited because of the limited supply of vaccines. It will take time to secure an appointment if you are in the current phase,” the county said in a news release. “The county of Ventura wants you to have a vaccine and is advocating for more vaccines.”

According to the latest state numbers, at least 100,638 doses have been administered so far in Ventura County.

Meanwhile, due to the extreme shortage in vaccines, through at least the end of the week the seven vaccine super sites run by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are only giving out second doses, meaning those who have already received a first dose.

This policy lead to a great deal of confusion Tuesday at the Dodger Stadium super site — which is run by the city of L.A., not the county — where thousands of vaccine appointments went unfilled.

For the past several weeks, L.A. County has been only vaccinating healthcare workers, nursing home residents and those over 65. Teachers and essential frontline workers are expected to be in the next phase.

