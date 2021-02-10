LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Target says they will provide up to four hours of pay for its frontline workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when it becomes available to them.

Hourly Target employees will be compensated with up to four hours of work – two hours of pay for each dose of the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine, the company said Wednesday. Target also said it would provide all of its U.S. workers with free Lyft rides of up to $15 each way to get to and from their vaccination appointments.

However, Target also says it will not require its employees to be vaccinated in order to work.

“As more vaccines become available, especially for frontline and essential workers, we’ll help our team members across the country get the information and access they need,” Melissa Kremer, Target’s chief human resources officer, said in a statement.

Vaccinations in California are not yet open to essential workers who are unable to work from home, like Target employees.

Target says it is also evaluating its in-store CVS pharmacy locations to determine which of its 1,700 locations will offer the vaccine to team members and customers in the future.

And while more Southern California municipalities consider so-called “hero pay” bumps to essential workers’ pay, Target says it is leading the retail industry in offering its workers a $15 starting wage, topped with a $500 New Year’s bonus paid last month.