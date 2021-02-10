LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The play has begun for Los Angeles and SoFi Stadium, which will host Super Bowl LVI next year.

SoFi Stadium unveiled its official Super Bowl logo Monday, and projected it from the roof of the new stadium. The logo is inspired by the SoFi Stadium’s building design and includes the campaign tagline “Champions Shine Here.”

“Los Angeles is a global capital for athletic achievement – a place that understands the power of sports to unite and inspire, awe and amaze,, support job creation and spur economic growth, and lift the spirits of entire communities,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement.

The 2022 Super Bowl will be the first in Los Angeles in nearly three decades. Southern California first hosted a Super Bowl at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 1967, and again in 1993 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The stadium opened last summer, right in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, so while the Chargers and the Rams have been playing games there, fans have not been in the stands. Those who have managed to get in for a look at the stadium did so when it served as a voting center for the 2020 Presidential Election.

“As we face this final stretch of the pandemic, hosting the Super Bowl not only gives Los Angeles sports fans something exciting to anticipate, but it also gives our local businesses a hopeful boost of economic activity, and our hospitality industry – and its thousands of workers – a path to put people back to work,” Kathryn Schloessman, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission, said in a statement.