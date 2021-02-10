LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A Long Beach resident was arrested Wednesday in the shooting death of a 50-year-old man at a park last September, police said.
Michael Scott Doss Jr., 21, is set to be arraigned February 24 in connection with the September 25 slaying of Long Beach resident Richard Winfrey, who was killed at a park in the 800 block of East Seventh Street.
Doss was charged Tuesday with one count each of murder, attempted murder; possession of a firearm by a felon, and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
Doss was in custody on unrelated charges when he was arrested in connection with the shooting, which detectives believe stemmed from a dispute that escalated, according to Long Beach police, who did not reveal the nature of the dispute.
Co-defendant Christian Lucille Watson, 30, of Carson, is charged with one count each of being an accessory after the fact, possession of a firearm by a felon, and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the District Attorney's Office. She is also set to be arraigned February 24.
