LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday the Oscars will originate from multiple locations, including Hollywood, due to the pandemic.
Because of the pandemic, the Oscars were pushed back to April 25, 2020. Exact details for the show were not released, with the Academy saying more information would be provided as planning advances.RELATED: Help Needed To Identify Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed Glendale Man In Sun Valley Crash
“In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate,” according to the Academy.RELATED: COVID South African Variant Cases Found In Bay Area, Marking 1st In California
“To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre. We look forward to sharing more details soon.”
Nominations for the award show will be announced on March 15.MORE: Target Offering 4 Hours Of Pay, Free Lyft Rides To Team Members Who Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)