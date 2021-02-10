LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – There was no threat of a tsunami for the West Coast after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake occurred in the Loyalty Islands region north of New Zealand in the South Pacific Ocean Wednesday morning.
The undersea earthquake struck at 5:20 a.m. Pacific time just southeast of the Loyalty Islands, which is part of New Caledonia.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
At 6:40 a.m., the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center reported that there was no threat of a tsunami to California, Oregon, Washington state, Alaska or British Columbia.
It’s unclear if the quake caused any damage or injuries to the New Caledonia region.
Tsunami Info Stmt 2: M7.7 Loyalty Islands Region 0520PST Feb 10: Tsunami NOT expected; CA,OR,WA,BC,and AK
— NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) February 10, 2021