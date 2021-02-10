CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Earthquake, KCAL 9, Tsunami

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – There was no threat of a tsunami for the West Coast after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake occurred in the Loyalty Islands region north of New Zealand in the South Pacific Ocean Wednesday morning.

Feb. 10, 2021. (U.S. Geological Survey)

The undersea earthquake struck at 5:20 a.m. Pacific time just southeast of the Loyalty Islands, which is part of New Caledonia.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

At 6:40 a.m., the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center reported that there was no threat of a tsunami to California, Oregon, Washington state, Alaska or British Columbia.

It’s unclear if the quake caused any damage or injuries to the New Caledonia region.