LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Zoo will reopen its doors next week for the first time in more than two months.
The zoo announced Wednesday that it will reopen on Feb. 16. The zoo has been closed since Dec. 7, when Southern California’s regional stay-at-home order took effect. The order was lifted in late January.
The zoo will have limited capacity and visitors will be required to purchase tickets online in advance. All guests must, of course, wear masks.
All indoor exhibits will be closed, along with the Papiano Playpark, the contact yard at the Winnick Family Children’s Zoo and the Tom Mankiewicz Conservation Carousel.
There will also be no indoor dining options.
When the coronavirus pandemic first took hold, the zoo was shut down for six months, from March to August, 166 straight days, the longest closure in the zoo’s history. It reopened for a little over three months before shuttering again in December.
The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $22 for those over age 12 and $17 for children.