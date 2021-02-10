LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash in Sun Valley that killed a Glendale man over the weekend.
The crash happened Saturday morning in the intersection of Coldwater Canyon and Roscoe boulevards. The LAPD says a Chevrolet Silverado pickup was going north on Coldwater Canyon when it ran a red light at Roscoe and collided with the driver's side of an older model Morris Minor that was driving west on Roscoe.
The driver of the Morris Minor, a 58-year-old Glendale man, was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending notification of his family.
According to the LAPD, the driver of the Silverado abandoned the truck at the scene. Images released by the LAPD show a man in a red, long-sleeved shirt, blue baseball cap, and a blue face mask carrying what appears to be a car seat away from the truck.
Surveillance video showed the driver get into a second vehicle, a two-door silver Hyundai Tiburon, which had been following the truck just before it crashed. The Tiburon drove away without identifying themselves or trying to help the driver of the Morris Minor, abandoning the truck at the scene of the crash. The Tiburon was later found abandoned about a mile away from the crash scene.
Anyone with information about the crash can contact Valley Traffic Division Detective Wade at (818) 644-8036 or 37417@lapd.online.