ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – The Anaheim Police Department busted dozens of people inside an illegal gambling operation in Orange County.
It happened Wednesday morning. Security video shows S.W.A.T. officers serving a search warrant on a slap house inside an Anaheim furniture store.
The video appears to show suspects breaking windows to get out and then running across the street and scattering in every direction.
Police said the suspects were playing a type of illegal gambling machine that looks like a video arcade game and creates a slapping sound when hit.
About 70 people were busted by police after a two-month investigation.
"Quite regularly we get calls for service about suspicious vehicles, activity," said Sergeant Jake Gallacher with the Anaheim Police Department. "This type of thing is going on 24/7 so it's affecting the quality of life for our residents."
Officers said they found drugs, guns, cash, and illegal video arcade games inside the operation.