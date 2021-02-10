LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — San Bernardino and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 261 newly confirmed cases and 42 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 279,673 cases and 2,184 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 272,165 had recovered.RELATED: Work On Helipad Behind Villanueva's Home Halted By SoCal Gas
There were 738 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 187 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, San Bernardino County said 107,175 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been allocated for first doses and 62,200 for second doses.RELATED: CDC Suggests Wearing 2 Masks For Better Protection Against COVID-19 Variants
Ventura County health officials reported 155 newly confirmed cases and 13 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 74,049 cases and 696 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 70,680 had recovered.
There were 246 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 55 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a slight uptick in total hospitalizations, but a decrease in ICU admissions.
As of Wednesday, Ventura County said it had administered 106,399 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 22,115 second doses.MORE: Vigil Held For Handyman Shot To Death In Car In Sherman Oaks
As of Wednesday evening, 2,308,347 San Bernardino County residents and 1,037,544 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.