COLTON (CBSLA) – In another sign of how the coronavirus pandemic has changed sanitation and hygiene, the Colton Joint Unified School District announced Wednesday that it has replaced all its school water fountains with touchless water refill stations.
The district announced that the refill stations were installed at all 28 schools and its administrative offices.
The water refill stations were purchased thanks to a grant the district received through the California's Water Resources Control Board.
They’re designed to “eliminate the risk of communal surface cross-contamination of COVID-19, while reducing the time and expense of having their custodial staffs continually wiping down water fountain surfaces,” the district said in a news release.
CJUSD has about 22,000 students. The district is still operating in a remote learning format.
“Providing access to safe, good tasting drinking water for our entire school community is a major accomplishment,” said Superintendent Dr. Frank Miranda in a statement. “When our students return to campus, we want them to see that we have taken the greatest care to provide for them.”