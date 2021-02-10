LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Looking for an out-of-this-world place to get married? It’s not quite out of Earth’s orbit, but the home of the Endeavour space shuttle has just opened up for weddings.
Just in time for Valentine's Day, the California Science Center announced it was making its two most popular venues — the Samuel Oschin Space Shuttle Pavilion and the Wallis Annenberg Building – available to book for a wedding.
"We were motivated to provide a service to couples who had to postpone their weddings due to the pandemic, and who now may be encountering a shortage of venues from pent-up demand," Christina Sion, vice president of event services, said in a statement.
The California Science Center remains closed to visitors due to the pandemic, but they say they are welcoming inquiries and tentative hold dates at this time. Couples who decide to book one of the science center's facilities will have to contract with their approved list of wedding planners and caterers, but their event will also have access to exhibit galleries and in-house furniture.
For more information about booking an event at the California Science Center, go to californiasciencecenter.org, email eventservices@californiasciencecenter.org, or call (213) 744-7523.