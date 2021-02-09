NTSB To Release Likely Cause Of Kobe Bryant Chopper Crash TuesdayThe NTSB will hold a public meeting Tuesday morning to release its findings on the probable cause of the crash.

Lakers Rally Past Thunder 119-112 In OT For 5th Win In A RowLeBron James had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-112 in overtime on Monday night to win their fifth in a row.

Topgolf Tees Up New Ontario, El Segundo LocationsThe Ontario and El Segundo venues will the first in Southern California for Topgolf, which has a location in the Sacramento area and another in San Jose that is scheduled to open this year.