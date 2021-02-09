MONROVIA (CBSLA) – Detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a woman at a home in Monrovia Monday night.
The stabbing occurred in the 1000 block of Wildrose Avenue just after 9 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Monrovia police responded to find the woman with stab wounds. She died at the scene. Her name was not released.
It’s unclear exactly where exactly in the residence the stabbing occurred.
No arrests have been made. There was no description of the suspect or a motive.