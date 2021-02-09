LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former legendary San Diego Chargers head coach Marty Schottenheimer has died at the age of 77, according to a report.
Schottenheimer passed away Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina, per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.
Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzeimer’s disease back in 2014. He had been in hospice care since Jan. 30 due to complications from the disease, according to a statement from his family.
During a long coaching career that spanned three decades, Schottenheimer coached the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team and the Chargers.
Over his 21 years as a head coach, he amassed 200 wins, seventh all-time in NFL history.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.