CATALINA ISLAND (CBSLA) – Passengers aboard a whale watching expedition off Catalina Island this week got a once-in-a-lifetime encounter when they came upon several gray whales interacting with a pod of dolphins.
The Pacific Offshore Expeditions boat was on an all-day tour when it came upon about five gray whales interacting with a pod of Risso’s dolphins while on the back side of the island.
Risso’s dolphins are about 13 feet long and are not known for being playful.
The Pacific Offshore crew said it was the first time on any of their tours that they have ever seen the two species interact before.
Santa Catalina Island is located about 30 miles southwest of Long Beach.