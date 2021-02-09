SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) — There were no serious reported injuries after a Los Angeles Police Department cruiser with two officers collided with a truck carrying a family of four in Sun Valley Tuesday night.
According to LAPD, the crash happened at about 10:20 p.m. on Lankershim Boulevard, just north of Tuxford Street, when the officers were responding to a call for backup.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the crash and said all six people were complaining of minor pain, but none were taken to area hospitals.
The crash did knock down a power line and appeared to cut power to at least one building. Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were on the scene.
It was not immediately known when Lankershim would reopen.