SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — TV host and sex therapist Dr. Laura Berman says her 16-year-old son died of an overdose of drugs that he received from a drug dealer he connected with on Snapchat.

Samuel Berman Chapman died Sunday in his bedroom of what his parents believe to be cocaine and Percocet laced with fentanyl.

“My beautiful boy is gone. 16 years old. Sheltering at home,” the TV therapist wrote on Facebook. “My heart is completely shattered and I am not sure how to keep breathing.”

Santa Monica police confirmed they responded to a 911 call of a teenager not conscious and not breathing at about 4 p.m. Sunday. The boy died at the scene. Police said there were no signs of foul play and the preliminary investigation found that prescription drugs were believed to be involved.

Berman urged her followers to watch their kids, and especially watch them if they use Snapchat.

“I post this now only so that not one more kid dies,” she wrote. “We watched him so closely. Straight A student. Getting ready for college. Experimentation gone bad. He got the drugs delivered to the house.”

Snapchat issued a statement expressing their condolences to Berman, and said they have a zero tolerance policy for using the platform to buy or sell illegal drugs.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of Samuel Berman Chapman and we are heartbroken by his passing,” Snapchat’s statement said. “We are committed to working together with law enforcement in this case and in all instances where Snapchat is used for illegal purposes.”

For more information, visit: CalHope.org / SAMHSA.gov / DrugHelpLine.org