LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Lakers superstar LeBron James has held off father time in seemingly extraordinary fashion, but he isn’t quite sure whether he’ll be playing until he’s 43 like a certain legendary quarterback.

Following a triple-double performance to help the Lakers edge the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday in overtime, the 36-year-old James addressed quarterback Tom Brady’s seventh Super Bowl win over the weekend.

“One of the GOATs, I’ve been watching him my whole life…And just to see him go out and do the things that he’s done in his career, for him to win another one yesterday in the fashion that he won, it was pretty cool,” James told reporters following the Thunder game. “It was very inspiring for a guy like myself. But two different sports, two different positions.”

James is no worse for wear in his 18th season, again finding himself in the thick of the MVP race. He has also been a veritable iron man over that time, playing no fewer than 55 games in any given year. His thoughts Monday turned to the longevity of his own career.

“I don’t know how long I’m going to play the game. I don’t know how much more I’ll be able to give to the game.”

James currently sits third all-time in points in NBA history with 34,880, and is just 3,500 points away from catching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for No. 1. He has four NBA titles, two behind the man who he is compared to most often, Michael Jordan.

LeBron has also said in the past that he’d like to stay in the league long enough to play alongside his son, Bronny James, currently a sophomore at Sierra Canyon High in Chatsworth.

“But the way I feel right now, we’ll see what happens,” James said. “But I have no timetable on it. I have no year of, ‘OK, do I want to play until 30-this or 40-that?’ The game will let me know when it’s time, and we’ll figure it out then.”