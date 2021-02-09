SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A woman accused of killing a Santa Ana couple in a DUI crash was denied bail by a judge Tuesday and will remain in custody.
Grace Coleman, 22, has pleaded not guilty to murder and hit-and-run charges in connection with the Dec. 8 crash on Newport Coast Drive in Newport Beach. At Tuesday's hearing, Coleman's attorney asked for $1 million bail and that she be sent to a rehab facility.
However, a judge decided that Coleman is too much of a danger to the public to be released, and denied her request for bail.
Coleman's blood-alcohol level was three times the legal limit at the time of the crash, which killed 27-year-old Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia of Santa Ana, his 29-year-old wife Gabriela Andrade, and injured their three young daughters who were in the backseat.
The three girls, ages 1, 3 and 5, have since returned home and are being cared for by extended family.