LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointment slots were available Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, following what appeared to be a mix-up in messaging.
“That’s hilarious,” David Scadron, who drove an elderly family member to the site, said. “It’s just totally laughable how dysfunctional the distribution process has been. It’s kind of embarrassing.”RELATED: OC Reports Declines In COVID-19 Cases, Positivity As Death Toll Continues To Mount
On Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said it would only be providing second doses at county-run sites due to a lack of availability, but Dodger Stadium is a city-run site, meaning that it was still providing shots to anyone who was eligible.RELATED: Pilot in Kobe Bryant Crash Violated Federal Standards, Likely Became Disoriented, NTSB Finds
For much of the day, the super site, which usually boasts hours-long waits, was virtually empty with cars coming in and out with little resistance.MORE: Thousands Of Toothbrushes To Be Delivered To LAUSD Families As Part Of Massive Oral Health Campaign
As of 5 p.m., there were still roughly 6,000 appointment slots available. Appointments can be made on the city of Los Angeles’ website.