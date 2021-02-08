LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Vallarta Supermarkets is offering something new to help some hard-hit communities that it serves.
On Monday, the company opened a COVID testing kiosk at its store on San Fernando Road in Pacoima.
Free tests are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The kiosks are part of a partnership with Los Angeles County. They picked Pacoima because it's been one of the hardest-hit communities.
Vallarta said it hopes to open another kiosk at its store in Palmdale.