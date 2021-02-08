ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Topgolf, a sports and tech-driven entertainment venue, is coming to Ontario and El Segundo.

Topgolf is known for elevating the golfing experience with its climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays and high-tech gaming, all accompanied by music and an upscale menu. The Ontario and El Segundo venues will the first in Southern California for Topgolf, which has a location in the Sacramento area and another in San Jose that is scheduled to open this year.

Development on both the Southern California locations will begin this month, and are scheduled to open in early 2022, according to Topgolf. Both venues are expected to employ nearly 400 people.

Topgolf El Segundo will assume operations of the 9-hole municipal course at The Lakes at El Segundo, alongside Pacific Coast Highway. The existing golf course will be renovated with night-lighting and enhanced pro shop and clubhouse.

In San Bernardino County, Topgolf Ontario will be developed on nearly 14 acres of undeveloped county-owned land adjacent to the Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park, at the corner of Archibald Avenue and Fourth Street. The development will be a three-level, nearly 600,000-square-foot facility with 102 hitting bays, a full-service restaurant and bar, and event space. Topgolf says they will also add a mini-golf experience after Ontario’s initial opening for families to enjoy.

The county agreed to a 20-year lease for the land in 2019, and after an initial delay due to the pandemic, the agreement is expected to bring in more than $625,000 a year to support the region’s parks.

“Topgolf will be an outstanding entertainment asset that will attract people from all over Southern California to San Bernardino County,” Curt Hagman, chairman of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement.