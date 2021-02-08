SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) – A San Clemente man has tested positive for the highly contagious U.K. variant of the coronavirus, authorities reported Monday.
The California Public Health Department notified the Orange County Health Care Agency over the weekend that the man had tested positive for the variant after spending time in the Big Bear area.RELATED: California Adventure Park To Reopen In March For Outdoor Dining
Last week, San Bernardino County reported that four cases of the UK strain were detected in Big Bear, two in late December and two more in mid-January. It’s unclear if the San Clemente case is one of those four.RELATED: Catalina Island Reopening Friday, In Time For Valentine's Day, President's Day Holiday
The U.K.-variant was first detected in the U.S. in late December.
The Los Angeles County Public Health Department has so far discovered at least three cases of the U.K. variant, known as B.1.1.7.MORE: NTSB To Release Likely Cause Of Kobe Bryant Chopper Crash Tuesday
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)